Notre Dame-USC to Resume Historic Football Rivalry in 2030

The historic football rivalry between Notre Dame and the University of Southern California (USC) is set to resume in 2030. The schools have agreed to a four-year deal, with the first game scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on August 31, 2030. Notre Dame will host USC the following year on August 30, 2031.

This announcement comes after Indiana University backed out of its home-and-home series with Notre Dame, which was originally scheduled for 2030 and 2031. The rivalry between Notre Dame and USC, which began in 1926, has been a staple of college football, with the two teams having played 96 times. The series was only paused during World War II and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to resume the series was made after USC opted not to play its annual game with Notre Dame last season, citing its challenging cross-country travel schedule since joining the Big Ten. According to Yahoo Sports, scheduling complications and College Football Playoff (CFP) implications were significant factors in the temporary halt of the series.

USC coach Lincoln Riley expressed disappointment over the series' pause, attributing it to Notre Dame's decision to schedule a series with BYU instead. Riley stated, "We took Notre Dame at their word that they would play us anytime and anywhere," but noted that the proposal was rejected quickly. Riley remains hopeful that the series will continue in the future, emphasizing the importance of the rivalry.

Both schools have expressed a commitment to working towards resuming the series, with discussions already underway for its continuation in 2030. The rivalry, rich in tradition and history, has seen both teams combine for 24 national championships and 15 Heisman Trophies, making it one of the most prestigious in college football.