Olivia Rodrigo Reveals The Routine She Has After 'Every Important Show'

Olivia Rodrigo always sticks to her delicious post-show ritual.

During a surprise appearance at a recent Lego Editions x Olivia Rodrigo Vinyl Hut pop-up experience at Licorice Pizza Records in Los Angeles, Rodrigo revealed that she makes sure her dressing room at every "important show" includes a burger from popular fast food chain Five Guys, per People. In fact, it's such a staple of her routine that it was even included as an easter egg in her new Dual Guitar Lego Set.

"In the big guitar thing, it opens up and it's a dressing room, and in the dressing room is a little hamburger because after every important show that I do, whether it's the Grammys or SNL dressing rooms, I always get a Five Guys cheeseburger," she said.

The set, one of five inspired by the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love singer that dropped August 1, features a purple guitar design that opens to reveal a concert scene as well as a mini dressing room complete with the tasty treat. Rodrigo also teamed up with Lego for a Flower Bouquet, Concert Moon, Vinyl and Secret Storage sets.

In a statement after the event, the "drop dead" musician said watching fans "discover their favorite details" in the Lego sets was "amazing."

"We wanted to create something that felt different and something my fans could be part of. Kicking it all off at Licorice Pizza made it even more memorable," she said. "It was such a fun way to celebrate the collaboration with the Lego Group."