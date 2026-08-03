Panthers To Start Pickett For HOF Game

The Carolina Panthers have announced that backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will start in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday (August 6) in Canton, Ohio. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed the decision, noting that rookie Haynes King will relieve Pickett during the game. The Panthers' starters, including first-string quarterback Bryce Young, will sit out the preseason opener.

The Hall of Fame Game marks the beginning of the NFL preseason, offering a platform for players on the 90-man roster to compete for regular-season spots. Canales expressed confidence in Pickett's readiness, highlighting his eagerness and preparedness for the game. Pickett, who joined the Panthers on a one-year deal, aims to reestablish himself as a top quarterback in the league.

According to A to Z Sports, Canales stated, "Kenny will start the game off, for how long? I’m not sure... Kenny’s excited as well as the rest of the group and they’ve been talking a lot about it."

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, led by new head coach Mike LaFleur, will also use the game to evaluate their roster. VSiN reports that the Cardinals have been focusing on position battles, particularly on the offensive line and at running back.

The Panthers, who have faced several injuries during training camp, are using the preseason to assess their depth. With linebacker Nic Scourton and wide receiver Chris Brazzell out for the season due to injuries, the team is looking for players to step up.

The Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast on NBC, kicking off a series of Thursday night football games leading up to the regular season.