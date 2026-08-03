Phil Collins Opens Up About Near-Death Health Scare

Phil Collins opened up about a near-death experience that he suffered in April 2024.

The music icon, 75, revealed that organ failure caused by drinking left him in a Swiss hospital fighting for his life.

"There were some decisions to be made about, 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," the "In the Air Tonight" hitmaker recently told The Sunday Times. "My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye, but I don't remember them coming. I didn't have any idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

The musician even admitted that his longtime manager summoned Collins' five children to his hospital bedside. Ultimately, the Grammy winner recovered and stopped drinking.

Back in May, Collins opened up about his health struggles in a new rare interview, ahead of his upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction later this year.

"Everything's fine now," he told the BBC on May 24. "I had problems with my knee, but I played through it, toured through it."