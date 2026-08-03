Phillies Add Relief Help In Rare Intra-Division Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a significant move ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring relief pitcher Brooks Raley from the New York Mets in a rare intra-divisional trade. The 38-year-old left-hander, who boasts a 1.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts over just over 41 innings this season, will bolster the Phillies' bullpen, which has been struggling due to injuries and inconsistent performances.

In exchange for Raley, the Phillies have sent two prospects to the Mets. The deal is part of a series of moves by the Phillies to strengthen their roster, following the acquisition of three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants. As reported by Yahoo Sports, the Phillies' bullpen was in crisis after losing Brad Keller to a UCL tear, making this trade a crucial step in addressing their pitching needs.

The Phillies have been actively seeking bullpen reinforcements, as highlighted by NBC Sports Philadelphia, especially given their recent struggles. The team is currently 6 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East but holds the final Wild Card spot, making these additions vital for their postseason aspirations.

Raley's addition is expected to provide much-needed stability to the Phillies' bullpen as they aim to secure a playoff berth. The trade deadline activity underscores the Phillies' commitment to improving their roster and making a strong push for the playoffs.