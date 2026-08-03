Postseason Chase Heats Up On Deadline Day

The race for postseason spots in Major League Baseball intensifies as the trade deadline approaches at 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday (August 3). The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Washington Nationals, aiming to secure a National League Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaders of the NL West, will try to end their three-game losing streak against the Chicago Cubs. The Tampa Bay Rays, leading the American League East by two and a half games, will face the Colorado Rockies, who are on a three-game winning streak.

As the deadline looms, several trades have already reshaped team rosters. The Dodgers acquired pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their rotation. The Yankees traded for infielder Luis García Jr. from the Nationals, while the Cubs strengthened their pitching with Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays. The Rays added Freddy Peralta from the Mets to their roster.

The trade deadline day is expected to be eventful, with teams like the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners contemplating whether to buy or sell. According to ESPN, the Phillies are looking to boost their offense, while the Brewers, Cubs, and White Sox are actively seeking to improve their pitching staff.