President Trump To Fundraise In California, Nevada This Week

President Donald Trump will visit California and Nevada this week to raise funds for the upcoming midterm elections. His trip begins on Tuesday (August 4) in Los Angeles, where he will headline a Republican National Committee dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. The following day, he will deliver remarks on the economy at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

The White House has stated that President Trump will use this trip to highlight his administration's economic achievements and efforts to combat crime. According to the Los Angeles Times, Trump plans to contrast his policies with those of California Governor Gavin Newsom, criticizing the governor for raising taxes and allegedly protecting criminals.

This visit marks Trump's second trip to California during his second term. His last visit was in January 2025, when he assessed wildfire damage in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Canyon areas. During that visit, he signed an executive order to expedite rebuilding efforts.

In Nevada, Trump is expected to promote his economic policies, including the "no tax on tips" initiative, which allows service workers to deduct tips from their income taxes. The New York Post reports that Nevada has seen a significant increase in average tax refunds due to this policy.

Trump's visit to the West Coast comes amid a tense political climate, with both Democrats and Republicans preparing for the November elections. As reported by WJHL, the president is also dealing with international issues, including negotiations with Iran and domestic challenges like immigration.