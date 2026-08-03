Red Sox Snag Rutschman In Deal With Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have acquired three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles in a major trade ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The 28-year-old Rutschman, currently on the injured list with wrist inflammation, is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. Despite his injuries, Rutschman has maintained a .251 batting average with eight home runs this season, providing elite defense behind the plate.

The Orioles decided to trade Rutschman as part of their strategy to address other roster needs, particularly pitching. According to MLB.com, Baltimore was open to offers, especially given Rutschman's impending free agency after the 2027 season. The Red Sox, in need of catching support, saw this as an opportunity to bolster their lineup.

In exchange for Rutschman, the Orioles received right-handed pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson, ranked No. 49 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. The move signifies Boston's commitment to strengthening their roster as they aim for a playoff push.

Rutschman's departure marks a significant shift for the Orioles, who had previously viewed him as a cornerstone of their rebuild. However, with other catchers like Samuel Basallo in their system, Baltimore felt equipped to make the trade. The Baltimore Banner reported that the Orioles were operating in a buy-and-sell mode, looking to restructure their roster for future success.

The Red Sox's acquisition of Rutschman is expected to have a significant impact on their playoff aspirations, providing them with a proven All-Star talent as they head into the final stretch of the season.