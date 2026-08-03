Remy Ma, French Montana, Zeddy Will & More Perform At Angie’s Summer BBQ

Fans roared with cheers once Remy Ma made her way to the stage. She performed her classics like "Whatever," recent hits like "W.Y.F.L.," and her remix of French Montana and Max B's "Ever Since U Left Me." At one point, French and Angie joined her on the mic and got everyone hype. The Coke Boy stayed on stage to perform his array of hits, including his verse on "Hot N***a" Remix and more. Buju Banton also came through to perform for the people, but he, Remy, and French weren't the only superstars in the building.



Angie Martinez had plenty of famous friends at her Summer BBQ. Veteran boxer Mike Tyson made a surprise appearance on stage while other celebrities like DaniLeigh, Nems, Maiya The Don, and more were spotted in the VIP section during the festivities.



Check out all the highlights from Angie's Summer BBQ below.