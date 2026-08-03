Remy Ma, French Montana, Zeddy Will & More Perform At Angie’s Summer BBQ

By Tony M. Centeno

August 3, 2026

Remy Ma & French Montana
Photo: Getty Images

Remy Ma, French Montana, and plenty of other rap stars took the stage at Angie's Summer BBQ in New York City.

On Sunday, August 2, Angie Martinez took over Paradise Coney Island in Brooklyn for her annual summer BBQ. The event was packed with fans who enjoyed karaoke vibes with 4 Shooters Only, got bling for their mouths at the tooth gem station, and performances from some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. Coi Leray hit the stage to perform songs like "Better Than Yours," and Zeddy Will got the crowd hype with "In Ya City," but the party got really turnt up once Remy Ma, French Montana & Buju Banton pulled up.

Fans roared with cheers once Remy Ma made her way to the stage. She performed her classics like "Whatever," recent hits like "W.Y.F.L.," and her remix of French Montana and Max B's "Ever Since U Left Me." At one point, French and Angie joined her on the mic and got everyone hype. The Coke Boy stayed on stage to perform his array of hits, including his verse on "Hot N***a" Remix and more. Buju Banton also came through to perform for the people, but he, Remy, and French weren't the only superstars in the building.

Angie Martinez had plenty of famous friends at her Summer BBQ. Veteran boxer Mike Tyson made a surprise appearance on stage while other celebrities like DaniLeigh, Nems, Maiya The Don, and more were spotted in the VIP section during the festivities.

Check out all the highlights from Angie's Summer BBQ below.

Remy MaFrench MontanaZEDDY WILL
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