Rihanna Is Now Barbados’ Sole Surviving National Hero

"With Sir Garry’s passing, The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty now stands as our only living National Hero," Prime Minister Mottley wrote. "The mantle upon her shoulders carries the weight of history, the duty of service and the pride of an entire nation. I am confident that hers are shoulders strong enough to bear it. She has long carried Barbados into every room, onto every stage and across every border, showing the world our courage, compassion, excellence and fierce pride."



During the service, Riri laid a floral arrangement at the Kensington Oval cricket ground and shared her thoughts on Sir Garry’s legacy. According to the Daily Mail, the singer described him as "a legend and an icon whose legacy will inspire generations to come."



Barbados, today we lost a legend and an icon, the Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, the greatest cricketer this world has ever seen," she said. "He inspired all of us as kids, even me playing cricket in the cemetery trying to keep up with my brother and busting all my shins."



"Sir Garry’s legacy will live on forever, a light and inspiration to us all," she added. "Barbados loves you eternally, Sir Garry."



While she was in her homeland, Rihanna also took the opportunity to celebrate life. She held a Spider-Man-themed party for Riot and his friends in honor of her second son's third birthday. Check out footage of the festivities below.