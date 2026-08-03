Senate Leaders Reach Deal To Avert Pre-Election Government Shutdown

Senate leaders have reached a bipartisan agreement on a short-term funding bill that will keep the federal government running past the 2026 midterm elections, aiming to prevent a politically charged shutdown in October. The deal, announced by Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, and Vice Chair Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, would extend government funding at current levels through December 11.

Without action, government funding would have expired at the end of September 30, triggering a shutdown on October 1. The newly announced continuing resolution, or "CR," is designed to give lawmakers more time to negotiate full-year appropriations while avoiding disruptions to federal services during campaign season. An initial procedural vote on the measure is set for Monday (August 3) night, with Senate leaders hoping to pass the bill before the chamber's August recess.

The funding bill includes targeted adjustments for specific programs such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, the Disaster Relief Fund, and shipbuilding projects. It also temporarily prevents the White House from implementing a controversial grant-approval rule that would require political appointees to review federal grants for alignment with presidential priorities. Susan Collins called the rule "deeply flawed" and said the bill would stop it from taking effect during this funding period.

Patty Murray highlighted that the measure "blocks a corrupt policy that would allow Trump to hold even more federal grants hostage," and closes a loophole that would let House Republicans reallocate funds from other agencies to Border Patrol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the stopgap as "a responsible path forward that allows continued bipartisan negotiations on a budget that delivers for American families."

The Senate's advance work on this funding measure is unusual, as Congress typically acts closer to funding deadlines. Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized the importance of acting now to prevent what would be the third government shutdown in less than a year. Past shutdowns have drawn criticism for disrupting services and harming federal workers. The current deal also sidesteps contentious issues, such as the White House's request for $1 billion for "Trump-class" battleships and efforts to move additional funds to border enforcement, which Democrats opposed.