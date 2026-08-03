Steelers' Rodgers To See Preseason Action

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to see significant preseason action as he gears up for what he says will be his final NFL season. The 42-year-old, who has reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh, revealed that McCarthy has asked him to play 30 to 40 snaps in the Steelers' first two preseason games against the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Rodgers, who last played substantial preseason snaps in 2018, said, "If [McCarthy] wants me to play, I'll play."

McCarthy clarified that while he would like Rodgers to play, the final decision will be made closer to game time, considering various factors. Rodgers did not participate in the preseason last year under former coach Mike Tomlin and only saw limited action in 2023 with the Jets.

The decision to play Rodgers extensively in the preseason is noteworthy given the Steelers' backup quarterback situation, with young players like Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar vying for positions. The preseason games will not only serve as a tune-up for Rodgers but also provide insight into the team's depth chart behind him.

Rodgers' return to the field marks the beginning of his farewell tour, with the veteran quarterback aiming to close out his career on a high note. As he prepares for his final season, Rodgers has also been focusing on personal matters, including reconciling with his family and advocating for McCarthy's hiring in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, who finished 10-7 last season, are looking to improve their playoff performance under McCarthy's leadership. Rodgers' experience and leadership will be crucial as the team aims to break its playoff win drought.