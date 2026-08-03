Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Wedding Vows Showed Off ‘Their Sense Of Humor’

One of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's famous wedding guests is sharing how the newlyweds' vows perfectly captured the love they have for each other

Country star Maren Morris recently spoke to People about her friend Swift's wedding to her new husband, including sharing some insight into the couple's "beautiful" vows during the ceremony. Other guests previously explained that the connection between the Life of a Showgirl musician and the NFL star, both 36, was on fully display in their "deeply loving" wedding vows.

"It just felt like you really got a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor," Morris said.

The "Middle" singer added that it "was an honor" attending the nuptials and that the best part of being one of the 1,000 guests was "just celebrating their love for each other." She was one of many famous faces who attended the highly-anticipated nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot at MSG on July 3 in a ceremony, nearly one year after announcing their engagement. However, the "Opalite" singer was already considered to be part of the family even before they said "I do."