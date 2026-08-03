Trump Criticizes Pirro's Decision To Drop Vandalism Charges

President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro after she dropped charges against former Olympian David Hearn, who was accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. On Monday (August 3), Trump told reporters that Pirro "choked" and "folded like an umbrella," implying she was intimidated by the judge in the case.

Pirro filed a motion on Friday to dismiss the charges after prosecutors determined the damage to the pool's liner was due to a contractor's "botched work." Trump acknowledged issues with the contractor but insisted the damage was caused by vandals. In a social media post, he stated, "I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool."

The case against Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist, was initially based on allegations that he deliberately damaged the pool's lining. However, new evidence from the Interior Department indicated that the damage was due to poor installation by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, the contractor responsible for the renovation. The project was rushed to completion before the America 250 celebration, leading to hasty and flawed work.

Pirro's decision to drop the charges marks a rare instance of defiance against Trump during his second term. Despite this, Trump continues to assert that vandals were responsible for the damage. A video released by the U.S. Park Police allegedly shows individuals with their hands in the pool, but it remains unclear if any vandalism occurred.

Hearn's legal team criticized both Trump and Pirro, stating that the charges should never have been brought. They accused the Trump administration of using Hearn as a scapegoat for the renovation's issues and are considering legal remedies on his behalf.

The controversy surrounding the Reflecting Pool renovation is part of a broader series of projects initiated by Trump across Washington, D.C., including plans to build a ballroom at the White House and a towering arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.