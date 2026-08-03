Trump: Iran Talks Starting Today

President Donald Trump announced that another round of talks with Iran will commence today (Monday, August 3). The discussions aim to address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program. Trump halted planned airstrikes on Iran, emphasizing diplomacy over military action, although he did not specify the talks' location.

Oil prices have dropped slightly, reflecting optimism for a diplomatic resolution. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments, remains largely closed, with traffic significantly reduced since the onset of the conflict. Reopening the strait is expected to be a key focus of the negotiations.

According to CNN, Trump described the planned military operation as the largest since World War II, but called it off after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran urged a diplomatic approach. The U.S. and Israel have paused further strikes as the talks proceed.

Fox News reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated negotiations with Oman over the strait are in their final stages. However, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei claimed there are no direct talks with Washington, according to Sky News.

Trump's decision to delay military action has not affected U.S. military readiness, with forces remaining on alert. The outcome of the talks could impact regional stability and global oil markets, as the negotiations aim to achieve an agreement on the strait and Iran's nuclear ambitions.