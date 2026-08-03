Watch Glen Hansard's Final Performance, Filmed Just Hours Before His Death

By Will Mendelson

August 3, 2026

Glen Hansard Live In Sydney
Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Glen Hansard gave one final performance at an Irish bar just hours before his death.

The late singer-songwriter played at The Wren's Nest in Dublin last Tuesday evening (July 28), just hours before his death at age 56 from a motorcycle crash. Watch the clip here.

The musician, who starred in the 2007 musical film Once and wrote the Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly" from the movie, was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Dublin on July 29. Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

"With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard, following a road traffic accident in Dublin," ATC Management, the late musician's reps, told PEOPLE at the time. "Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene."

The late musician starred in the acclaimed 2007 film, which followed a Dublin street musician and a Czech immigrant who fall in love through their shared passion for songwriting. After premiering at Sundance, "Falling Slowly" would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2008 Oscars.

Glen Hansard
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