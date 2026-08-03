White Sox Acquire Reliever Brazoban From Mets

The Chicago White Sox, leading the AL Central, have made a significant move to strengthen their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Huascar Brazoban from the New York Mets. The trade, completed on Monday (August 3), involves sending pitching prospects Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin to the Mets.

Brazoban, a 36-year-old pitcher, is experiencing the best season of his career with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 51⅔ innings. He will fill the gap left by Seranthony Domínguez, who was traded to the Seattle Mariners. Brazoban is expected to join the back end of the White Sox bullpen alongside Grant Taylor, Sean Newcomb, Bryan Hudson, and Jordan Hicks.

The Mets received Gabe Davis, ranked 18th in the White Sox system, and Zach Franklin. Davis has struggled in Double-A with an 8.31 ERA, while Franklin has a 4.37 ERA in Triple-A. Brazoban's journey to the majors was unconventional, debuting at 32 with the Miami Marlins. His perseverance mirrors the White Sox's own path from rebuilding to contending.

ESPN and Yahoo Sports first reported the trade. Brazoban's performance and experience are expected to make an immediate impact as the White Sox aim for a deep postseason run.