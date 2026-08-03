White Sox Upgrade Outfield Defense With Trade

By iHeartRadio

August 3, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies
Photo: Justin Edmonds / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox have bolstered their outfield defense by acquiring Brenton Doyle from the Colorado Rockies just ahead of the trade deadline today (August 3). Doyle, a 28-year-old center fielder, is known for his exceptional defensive skills, having won two Gold Glove Awards. Despite a challenging season offensively, hitting .214, his defensive prowess makes him a valuable addition to the White Sox roster.

Doyle's acquisition comes after he recently returned from the injured list, having recovered from a left oblique contusion and a groin injury. During his rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque, he showed promise by batting .395/.447/.651, which was a positive sign given his earlier struggles in the major league season. Before his injury, Doyle had a .207 average with one home run and four RBIs in 43 games, as reported by Purple Row.

The Rockies, who are focusing on a youth movement, decided to trade Doyle as they look to rebuild. Doyle's departure opens up opportunities for other players in the Rockies' outfield, which has been crowded. According to MLB.com, Doyle expressed his readiness to contribute positively to his new team, saying, "I'm getting close to being myself, physically, so I'm looking forward to that."

The White Sox hope that Doyle's defensive skills will enhance their outfield and provide stability. The team is looking forward to integrating him into their lineup as they aim to improve their standing in the league.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices