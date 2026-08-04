1.5 Million Hand Warmers Recalled After 100s Of Burn Injuries, One Death

A nationwide recall has been issued for about 1.5 million OCOOPA rechargeable hand warmers after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) determined the devices’ lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, leading to hundreds of burn injuries, several fires, and one reported death.

According to the CPSC, OCOOPA Direct received 1,480 reports of the hand warmers overheating, including 350 burn injuries and 15 fires. The most serious incident involved the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San Diego, California, in February 2026. The affected hand warmers were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Ocoopa.com, and Ocoopa.net from September 2018 through May 2026, with prices ranging from $15 to $60.

The recall covers OCOOPA-branded rechargeable hand warmers, including models UT3053, UT3056, ZLS-118, ZLS-118S, ZLS-118D, H01, and H01(PD). These dual-sided devices are sold in pairs that magnetically connect, feature adjustable heat settings, LED indicator lights, a hard plastic shell, a silicone lanyard, and a USB-C charging port. Each has “OCOOPA” printed on the top and the model and batch number on the underside.

The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately. For a refund, users must write “RECALLED” on the device with a permanent marker and submit a photo showing this, along with the model and batch number, through the company’s online recall portal. Refunds are available as an OCOOPA gift card or to the original payment method.

Due to the fire risk from lithium-ion batteries, the CPSC warns against disposing of the devices in household trash, curbside recycling, or standard battery recycling bins. Instead, consumers should follow local hazardous waste guidelines and contact their local collection center before disposal. Additional incidents can be reported through SaferProducts.gov.

The CPSC recommends consumers act promptly for safety and to receive a refund. Investigations into the overheating incidents are ongoing.