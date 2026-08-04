For the past two years, 21 Savage has been on a mission to teach students about the importance of financial literacy through his Bank Account Financial Literacy education program powered by Wealthy Habits. Over 800 students attended the year-round program in 2025-2026. The initiative is part of a long-term collaboration with the Wade Walker family, who have been a partner for most 21's charitable efforts for nearly a decade.



Fans and city officials alike have praised 21 Savage's work in the community. In 2022, State Representative Billy Mitchell honored the Grammy Award-winning rapper with a proclamation that declared Dec. 21 as “21 Savage Day” across the state of Georgia. He was granted the honor for his continued philanthropic efforts in his hometown and beyond.