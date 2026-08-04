21 Savage Assists 2,000 Families At 10th Annual ‘Issa Back 2 School Drive’
By Tony M. Centeno
August 4, 2026
21 Savage's annual back-to-school drive reached a historic milestone while helping more families in his hometown.
On Sunday, August 2, the Georgia native, his foundation Leading By Example, partner Momma Flystyle, CGB, and Live Nation hosted his 10th annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” at the Wade Walker Family YMCA in Stone Mountain. During the event, students received imperative school supplies, backpacks, sneakers, food, and more while their families enjoyed numerous activities. 21 Savage managed to assist over 2,000 families ahead of the new school year. In addition, 21 also expanded his financial literacy program into 10 schools in DeKalb County.
For the past two years, 21 Savage has been on a mission to teach students about the importance of financial literacy through his Bank Account Financial Literacy education program powered by Wealthy Habits. Over 800 students attended the year-round program in 2025-2026. The initiative is part of a long-term collaboration with the Wade Walker family, who have been a partner for most 21's charitable efforts for nearly a decade.
Fans and city officials alike have praised 21 Savage's work in the community. In 2022, State Representative Billy Mitchell honored the Grammy Award-winning rapper with a proclamation that declared Dec. 21 as “21 Savage Day” across the state of Georgia. He was granted the honor for his continued philanthropic efforts in his hometown and beyond.