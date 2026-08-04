Ariana Grande Gets ‘Real’ With Fans About Stepping Back From Spotlight

Ariana Grande's decision to "step back" from the spotlight was not an impulsive one.

During her Eternal Sunshine tour stop in Chicago on Monday (August 3), the "hate that i made you love me" singer, 33, addressed recent reports that she will be taking time away from the public eye once her current tour ends in September. Speaking to the crowd, Grande asked, "Can we get a little real tonight?" before reading a written statement from her phone explaining that the plans were a long time coming, per Page Six.

"The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided, it's a plan I had quietly made a long time ago and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place," she said, according to videos shared online. "I want you to know that many things can be true at the same time."

Grande also addressed fans' concerns that "negativity" directed her way had aided in her decision, but she assured them that her time on the road performing live for her fans was actually one of the best things in her life.

"I heard that my fans were worried that 'negativity was ruining things for me,' but I just have to say that could not be more the f--- opposite," she said. "This is not what that is. I just wanted to be very, very clear. Multiple things can be true at the same time — boundaries can need to be set, human beings can need a break sometimes... and also, this can be, and will continue to be, the greatest experience of my professional and creative life."

Grande's comments were met with cheers and applause from the audience as she addressed the outside "noise."

"No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or not as real to me than this love that we share," she said, adding that her tour has been "the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life."

After concluding her speech, Grande admitted "that felt good" to get off her chest and told the crowd that she "[wishes] that words were enough to articulate how much I love you."

Over the weekend, a representative for the "We Can't Be Friends" singer revealed that she would be "taking a step back from visibility" after her tour. The reports follow increased "public scrutiny" and comments about her physical appearance that was fanned by the release of her "petal" music video.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both heathily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny," the rep said. "This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."