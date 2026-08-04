Beck To Start For Cardinals In HOF Game

Rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start for the Arizona Cardinals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday (August 6) in Canton, Ohio. Head coach Mike LaFleur is opting to give the third-round pick an opportunity, with presumed starter Jacoby Brissett and likely backup Gardner Minshew expected to sit out. Beck is in competition with Kedon Slovis for the developmental QB-3 spot during training camp.

The Hall of Fame Game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, marks the unofficial start of the NFL preseason. According to Yahoo Sports, the Carolina Panthers are slight favorites with a 51% chance of winning. Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to start, while many first-string players are not expected to play significant minutes.

BetArizona.com reports that the Cardinals have faced early injuries, with cornerback Jaden Davis and defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher placed on injured reserve. The team signed Brodric Martin and Quinton Newsome to fill these gaps.

The Hall of Fame Game also coincides with the induction of legendary players, including Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, into the Hall of Fame.