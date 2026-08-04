Bezos Sells Shares Of Amazon

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has filed to sell approximately 15 million shares of the company, valued at around $4.1 billion. This decision follows Amazon's stock reaching a record high after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, driven by growth in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence sectors. The sale is part of a pre-arranged trading plan adopted in November 2025, and the shares were sold through Morgan Stanley.

Despite the sale, Bezos remains one of Amazon's largest shareholders. He has routinely sold stock through scheduled trading plans, using the proceeds to fund ventures such as his space company, Blue Origin. According to CNBC, Bezos donated 220,200 shares to nonprofit organizations in May, which may have been sold in the preceding months.

Amazon's shares have surged 23% this year, outperforming the S&P 500's 12% gain. The company's market value recently surpassed $3 trillion, with its AWS segment accounting for 60.3% of operating income. Pluang reported that AWS revenue surged 36.7% to $42.2 billion, marking its strongest growth since 2021.

The timing of Bezos's sale caught the attention of market watchers. TradingView noted that Amazon's stock dipped slightly in overnight trading following the announcement, but retail sentiment remains extremely bullish.