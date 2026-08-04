Cardi B Reacts After 'WAP' With Megan Thee Stallion Goes Diamond
By Tony M. Centeno
August 4, 2026
Cardi B is grateful to fans for helping her and Megan Thee Stallion make history.
On Monday, August 3, the Recording Industry Association of America announced that Cardi and Meg's hit collaboration "WAP" has been certified Diamond. An artist can achieve Diamond status when his or her song or album sells over 10 million units. "WAP" is now Cardi's fourth Diamond certification and Megan Thee Stallion's first. It's also the first time two female rappers have ever earned a Diamond certification together. After learning about the historic achievement, Cardi B saluted Meg and thanked the fans for making it happen.
Awww y’all 🥺💎 WAP just went diamond… me and @theestallion really did that!! Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us 💕 #WAP https://t.co/VE3MxKhYRb— Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 3, 2026
"Awww y’all 🥺💎 WAP just went diamond… me and @theestallion really did that!!" she wrote. "Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us 💕 #WAP"
“WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me,” Megan replied.
WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me💎💎💎 https://t.co/CGHAKQj29e— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 3, 2026
Cardi B earned her first Diamond record in 2021 with Maroon 5 for their collaboration "Girls Like You." Nearly a year later, Cardi B grabbed her second Diamond track for her beloved banger "I Like It" featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Last year, her breakthrough single "Bodak Yellow" officially went Diamond. After "WAP" sold over 10 million units, Cardi B has become the female rapper with the most Diamond certifications.
The Diamond certification was announced shortly after Cardi B released her latest single "AH HA." It's the first solo track Bardi has released this year, and it's already driving fans wild. During her latest Instagram Live, the mother of four teased a potential remix with Kash Doll, whom she shouted out on the track, and said she's planning to shoot the music video soon.
Congratulations to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion!