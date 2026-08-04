Cardi B Reacts After 'WAP' With Megan Thee Stallion Goes Diamond

Cardi B earned her first Diamond record in 2021 with Maroon 5 for their collaboration "Girls Like You." Nearly a year later, Cardi B grabbed her second Diamond track for her beloved banger "I Like It" featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Last year, her breakthrough single "Bodak Yellow" officially went Diamond. After "WAP" sold over 10 million units, Cardi B has become the female rapper with the most Diamond certifications.



The Diamond certification was announced shortly after Cardi B released her latest single "AH HA." It's the first solo track Bardi has released this year, and it's already driving fans wild. During her latest Instagram Live, the mother of four teased a potential remix with Kash Doll, whom she shouted out on the track, and said she's planning to shoot the music video soon.



Congratulations to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion!