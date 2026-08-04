Cartel Bo Accused Of Pressuring Kids' Mom To Recant Kidnapping Allegations

According to NightSun TV, Judge Kelli Johnson heard testimony from several Harris County Precinct 4 Constables and a private investigator who was hired by Brown's defense team. Officers told the court that Sonya Guidry, Brown's aunt who also has custody of the rapper and alleged victim's children, was the first to call the police at 1:05 a.m. on July 26.



Police responded to the home in question following a request for a welfare check. During their search, officers discovered a closet with a deadbolt lock, fast food wrappers on the floor, and zip ties. Police eventually found Brown on the road and apprehended him on past warrants for charges involving the same alleged victim.



During the hearing, officers testified that Valdez was taken to the hospital, even though she didn't want to go, and was interviewed by police for several hours after she received medical treatment. The private investigator took the stand and claimed that Valdez was pressured to make the incriminating statements. In a press conference after the hearing, the rapper's attorney, Samuel Milledge, pleaded for the public to withhold judgment until his client has had his day in court.



"Today we presented some new evidence that I think is very exculpatory for Mr. Brown, and we're hoping the judge takes that into consideration, at least grant him a bond," Milledge said.



As of this report, the judge has not ruled on Brown's bond. Brown faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault family violence, and assault bodily injury. Watch Brown's attorney speak to the press below.

