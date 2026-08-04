Chargers' Slater Leaves Practice Early With Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers are closely monitoring the condition of their offensive tackle, Rashawn Slater, who left today's training camp practice early due to an injury sustained during 11-on-11 drills. Slater, who missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his patellar tendon, has been working diligently to return to peak form.

Slater's return to the field marked a significant milestone, as he had been rehabbing for 300 days since the injury. He expressed his commitment to the recovery process, stating, "It's been a progression... just working every day, trying to have my best day every day and improve every day." Despite his efforts, the recent injury has raised concerns about his availability for the upcoming season.

According to Chargers.com, Slater has been participating in offseason activities, although he has been limited at times. His teammate, Joe Alt, praised Slater's mental toughness, noting that he "comes out every single day ready to attack."

Chargers head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that both Slater and Alt had passed their physicals and were medically cleared for training camp. Harbaugh emphasized a "ramp-up" period for the team, including Slater, to ensure a smooth transition back to full participation.

Slater's performance prior to his injury earned him a spot on Pro Football Network's top 100 players list. His ability to return to that level of play will be crucial for the Chargers' success this season. As the team prepares for their first game against the Arizona Cardinals, they remain hopeful that Slater will be ready to contribute.