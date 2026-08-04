Cowboys TE Princeton Fant Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are facing their first major setback of the training camp season as tight end Princeton Fant is set to undergo season-ending surgery following a severe knee injury sustained during practice on Monday (August 3). Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that Fant suffered a torn ACL and a partial tear of his MCL.

The injury occurred during a full-pads team period when Fant took a knee-on-knee hit to his left leg after being blocked backward into running back Israel Abanikanda. He was unable to put weight on his leg and was taken off the field on a cart.

Fant, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2023 and has appeared in 11 games over three seasons, primarily on special teams. He is the cousin of New Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant.

This marks the first significant injury for the Cowboys since they began camp last Wednesday (July 29). Other players, including safeties P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson, have missed practice due to minor injuries but are expected to return soon. Cornerback Zion Childress is also recovering from a hamstring injury, which Schottenheimer indicated might take longer to heal.