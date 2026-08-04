David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen Reunite For First Time Since 2015

Former Van Halen bandmates David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen came together for the first time in more than a decade.

The rockers made their first public appearance together since 2015 at a TEDxFargo event on Thursday (July 30) in Fargo, N.D.

The duo's conversation, moderated by artist Robert Vargas, will be available to view on YouTube in the near future, per his Instagram post.

"Good vibrations only," Vargas captioned the post of the two musicians and artist all smiles at the event. "Our historic talk is now filmed and in the vault! Three icons, one conversation. Talking Art, Music & Creative Process capped with a virtual standing ovation."

The pair's reunion marks the first time the drummer and vocalist have shared the same stage since Van Halen's final performance in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2015.

The iconic band toured that year with a lineup consisting of Roth, Alex, Eddie Van Halen and his son, Wolfgang Van Halen.