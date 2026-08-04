Eagles LB Smith Addresses Offseason Arrest

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith publicly addressed his May arrest for speeding and reckless driving for the first time on Monday (August 3). Smith was caught driving his Lamborghini at 135 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County, Georgia. The 25-year-old athlete apologized to the Eagles organization, including general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie, acknowledging his actions were "unacceptable."

Smith, who was released shortly after his arrest upon posting bond, avoided a court appearance by paying the fines associated with his citation. He emphasized his responsibility to represent the Eagles positively, saying, "I represent the Eagles no matter where I go. We make mistakes, and it can't happen again."

The Eagles have accepted Smith's apology, and he remains on the roster, expected to play a significant role in the upcoming season. However, his status under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy remains uncertain, as the league has yet to comment on any ongoing investigation.

Smith is entering his fourth season with the Eagles, having been drafted in the first round in 2023. Despite an injury-plagued 2025 season, Smith is looking forward to contributing to the team's success. The Eagles picked up Smith's fifth-year option in April, ensuring his contract runs through the 2027 season.