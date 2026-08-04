FAA Approves Boeing 737 Max 7 For Passenger Service

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially certified the Boeing 737 Max 7 for passenger flights, marking a major milestone for Boeing after nearly a decade of delays and additional scrutiny. The Max 7, the smallest member of Boeing’s 737 Max family, received its clearance following years of review and new safety requirements from the FAA after two deadly crashes involving the Max 8 in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

The FAA required Boeing to make several improvements before granting approval, including updates to the flight-control software, enhancements to the cockpit alert system, and a redesign of the engine anti-ice system. The regulatory process was also extended due to increased oversight following the earlier crashes, which led to changes in how the FAA certifies new aircraft.

Boeing completed 686 flight test hours over 441 flights, along with extensive ground testing, to meet these requirements. As reported by Aviation Week, the FAA’s review also addressed concerns from the National Transportation Safety Board and requirements set by the Aircraft Certification, Safety and Accountability Act, a law passed after the Max 8 crashes.

The FAA said its safety inspectors will remain at Boeing’s facilities to closely monitor the manufacturing of the Max 7, overseeing the company’s Safety Management System and overall safety culture. Airlines like Southwest Airlines, which has ordered more than 260 Max 7 jets, expect to begin receiving the planes in the coming months to replace older aircraft on short- and medium-haul routes.

With this certification, Boeing can now focus on delivering the Max 7 to customers and finishing development of the larger Max 10. The FAA’s continued on-site presence signals ongoing oversight as Boeing works to rebuild its reputation and complete the 737 Max series.