Falcons' Robinson Signs Three-Year Extension

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has signed a new three-year contract extension worth $75 million, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL based on average annual salary. The 24-year-old returned to practice after holding in during training camp as negotiations intensified. Robinson's new deal sets a benchmark for other running backs seeking extensions, including the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

Robinson's performance over the past three seasons has been exceptional, with 5,648 yards from scrimmage, making him one of the most productive running backs in the league. His 2025 season was particularly impressive, as he led the NFL with 1,478 rushing yards and set a Falcons franchise record with 2,298 yards from scrimmage. According to CBS Sports, Robinson's combination of rushing, receiving, and efficiency is rare, making him a valuable asset for the Falcons.

The new contract for Robinson also highlights the ongoing debate about the value of running backs in the NFL. Traditionally, teams have been hesitant to offer large contracts to running backs, believing their production can be replaced more cheaply. However, Robinson's unique skill set and production have challenged this notion, as noted by Fox Sports.

The extension for Robinson is expected to influence upcoming contract negotiations for other top running backs like Gibbs and Taylor. Both players have been highly productive and are seeking contracts that reflect their contributions to their respective teams.