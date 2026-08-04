Future Appears To Tease More New Music Following Success Of 'The Real Me'

Fans are convinced that Future is preparing to drop more new music following the success of his recent album.



In an Instagram Story he shared on Sunday, August 2, the Atlanta native gave thanks to his loyal followers for taking his 10th studio LP, The Real Me, to No. 1. The 22-track album, featuring bangers like "Radio" and "California Girls," debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It sold 131,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, with 13,000 in pure album sales. While thanking his fans, Future appeared to signal that another project is on the way.