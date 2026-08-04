Future Appears To Tease More New Music Following Success Of 'The Real Me'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 4, 2026
Fans are convinced that Future is preparing to drop more new music following the success of his recent album.
In an Instagram Story he shared on Sunday, August 2, the Atlanta native gave thanks to his loyal followers for taking his 10th studio LP, The Real Me, to No. 1. The 22-track album, featuring bangers like "Radio" and "California Girls," debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It sold 131,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, with 13,000 in pure album sales. While thanking his fans, Future appeared to signal that another project is on the way.
ANOTHER FUTURE ALBUM OTW— HndrxxFans 🦅 (@HndrxxFans) August 3, 2026
THIS ONE FOR THE REAL FANS 🦅 pic.twitter.com/YDtCrUoOL6
"Thanks for the #1 album," he wrote. "I'm always super grateful for the consistent love 1000% this next one for you."
The Real Me marks Future's first major solo album since he dropped his Grammy-nominated album I NEVER LIKED YOU. The album was nominated for Best Rap Album while its lead single "WAIT FOR U" featuring Drake & Tems won Best Melodic Rap Performance. His latest LP also arrived two years after he flooded the streets with his collaborative albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU alongside Metro Boomin. Future also received Grammy nods for the stand-out track "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "We Still Don't Trust You" featuring The Weeknd.
Future has yet to confirm a release date for his next project, but fans are clearly watching closely.