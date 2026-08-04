Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Spark Marriage Rumors During Paris Outing

Have Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper taken their relationship to the next level? That's what many fans are wondering after the couple sparked marriage rumors during a recent outing.

The model, 31, and the Maestro actor, 51, got people talking after stepping out in Paris, France, on Monday (August 3). The pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they seemingly made their way to the gym, Hadid in gray leggings and a white tank top and Cooper in a blue T-shirt and shorts, per E! News.

However, it was their choice of accessories that caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans. Both Hadid and Cooper were seen sporting bands on their left ring fingers, sparking speculation that they have privately tied the knot after nearly three years of dating. The supermodel's ring appeared to feature small pearls lining the band while her beau rocked a simple gold band.

They were also seen sporting the eye-catching jewelry while on a walk in the City of Love on Monday, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The outlet notes that Cooper was seen without his ring while heading to the gym alone two days prior.

Cooper and Hadid have been linked since 2023 but didn't go Instagram official until early 2025 when they hard-launched their relationship in a PDA-packed pic celebrating her 30th birthday.

In December 2025, it was reported that Cooper was planning a "serious" next step in his romance with Hadid when he reportedly asked her mother Yolanda Hadid for her blessing to propose. An insider added that a "big reason" for his decision was so they could raise their children together. Hadid is a mom to 5-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares 9-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk.