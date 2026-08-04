Here's How To Win A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience With Bryson Tiller
By Tony M. Centeno
August 4, 2026
Bryson Tiller is preparing to hit the road for his next tour, and you've got a chance to experience the R&B singer like never before.
iHeartRadio and Live Nation want to hook up one lucky fan and a guest with a lavish trip to Los Angeles, Calif., to see Bryson Tiller on his "Neo Trapsoul World Tour." Beginning Monday, August 3, fans can enter for a chance to win a VIP experience with the Grammy-nominated artist. The grand prize includes VIP tickets to watch Tiller perform and hang out with him during his tour stop at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Sunday, October 25, 2026.
The lucky winner will receive two round-trip airline tickets to L.A., two-night hotel accommodations, a $200 gift card for transportation and two VIP tickets to the show. Once they're in the building, the winner and their guest will get VIP access seating during the concert. They'll also get access to Bryson’s dressing room to meet him and access to the backstage “Gameroom” to hang out a while after the show ends. They'll even get an exclusive merch package personally signed by Bryson Tiller.
Bryson Tiller announced his world tour back in June featuring opening sets by Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz. The tour will begin on August 27th in West Valley City, Utah, and will hit major cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the U.K. Get ready to see him perform songs off his double album Solace & the Vices as well as new music from his forthcoming sixth studio LP.
Enter for your chance to win a VIP experience with Bryson Tiller here. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Bryson Tiller's Neo Trapsoul World Tour Dates
Aug. 27 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre !$+
Aug. 29 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre !$+
Aug. 31 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion !$+
Sept. 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre !$+
Sept. 3 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater !$+
Sept. 4 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek !$+
Sept. 6 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena !$+
Sept. 9 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach !$+
Sept. 10 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live !$+
Sept. 12 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena !$+
Sept. 13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !$+
Sept. 15 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater !$+
Sept. 16 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre !$+
Sept. 18 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion !$+
Sept. 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center !$+
Sept. 20 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake !$+
Sept. 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center !$+
Sept. 23 — Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre !$+
Sept. 25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !$+
Sept. 26 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre !$
Sept. 27 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre !+
Sept. 29 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater !$+
Sept. 30 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater !$+
Oct. 2 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center !$+
Oct. 3 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater !$+
Oct. 4 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater !$+
Oct. 6 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum !$+
Oct. 7 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center !$+
Oct. 9 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre !$
Oct. 10 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre !$+
Oct. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !$+
Oct. 15 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman !$+
Oct. 16 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP !$+
Oct. 18 — Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater !$+
Oct. 20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre !$+
Oct. 22 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center !$+
Oct. 24 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre !$+
Oct. 25 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome !$+
Oct. 27 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord !$+
Oct. 29 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum !$+
Oct. 30 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena !$+
Nov. 1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena !$+
Nov. 17 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion !
Nov. 18 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena !
Nov. 20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena !
Nov. 22 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena !
Nov. 24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome !
Nov. 25 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrom !
Nov. 26 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle !
Nov. 28 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National !
Dec. 1 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena !
Dec. 3 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live !
Dec. 4 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Bank Arena !
Dec. 5 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Utilita Arena !
Dec. 7 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena !
Dec. 9 — Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse !
Jan. 19, 2026 — Perth, AU @ RAC Arena !
Jan. 21, 2026 — Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl !
Jan. 23, 2026 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !
Jan. 25, 2026 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre !
Jan. 27, 2026 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !
! = with Majid Jordan
$ = with Ty Dolla $ign
+ = with Austin Millz