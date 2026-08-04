Here's How To Win A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience With Bryson Tiller

The lucky winner will receive two round-trip airline tickets to L.A., two-night hotel accommodations, a $200 gift card for transportation and two VIP tickets to the show. Once they're in the building, the winner and their guest will get VIP access seating during the concert. They'll also get access to Bryson’s dressing room to meet him and access to the backstage “Gameroom” to hang out a while after the show ends. They'll even get an exclusive merch package personally signed by Bryson Tiller.



Bryson Tiller announced his world tour back in June featuring opening sets by Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz. The tour will begin on August 27th in West Valley City, Utah, and will hit major cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the U.K. Get ready to see him perform songs off his double album Solace & the Vices as well as new music from his forthcoming sixth studio LP.



Enter for your chance to win a VIP experience with Bryson Tiller here. Check out the full list of tour dates below.