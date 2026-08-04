House Ethics Committee To Probe Ohio Republican Max Miller

The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Ohio Republican Max Miller following allegations of domestic abuse and illegal drug use. The accusations come from Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, daughter of Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno. This development arrives as Miller, who has served in the House since 2023, seeks reelection in November.

Miller, a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has denied the allegations. He announced on the social platform X that he requested the ethics probe to clear his name, asserting, "I have nothing to hide." Despite the controversy, Miller has stated his intention to remain in the race, saying, "I'm not dropping out of this race and I'll win in November."

The accusations have drawn significant attention, with calls from various lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Moreno, for Miller to step down. Moreno expressed deep concern for his daughter and granddaughter, stating, "If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them."

President Trump, who endorsed Miller in May, commented on the situation, describing it as "a very sad thing" and emphasizing that the allegations remain unproven. He advised Miller that his candidacy "doesn't look good," according to a source familiar with their conversation.

The investigation and allegations have intensified scrutiny on Miller, with election analysts suggesting that his continued presence on the ballot could make the race for Ohio's 7th Congressional District more competitive. Under Ohio law, Republicans have until Wednesday to decide whether to replace Miller on the ballot.