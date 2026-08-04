Jennifer Lopez Recreates Iconic Madonna Music Video In Venice
By Sarah Tate
August 4, 2026
When in Rome — uh, Venice — do as the Queen of Pop does.
Jennifer Lopez gave her best Madonna impression during a recent trip to Venice, recreating one of the singer's most iconic music videos while floating on a gondola through the canals of the Italian city, per People.
In a video shared to her X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (August 2), the "On the Floor" musician explained how she couldn't pass up the opportunity to channel Madonna in the music video for her 1984 hit "Like a Virgin," dancing and lip syncing along to the track as the gondola passed under one of the many bridges throughout Venice.
"I had to do it..." she wrote.
I had to do it…🛶 pic.twitter.com/M3i40PIWIn— jlo (@JLo) August 3, 2026
The "Let's Get Loud" singer's tribute comes nearly two months after she revealed that Madonna was one of her inspirations before she rose to fame herself. During a June appearance on the street-interview series Track Star*, Lopez explained how she "wanted to be like" Madonna when she was younger and would even "cut up" her clothes in order to "look like her." More than just fashion, however, Lopez took note of Madonna's ever-changing artistry.
"I always said to myself, I never want to get stuck. I always wanted to keep evolving," she said. "I always wanna keep doing new things."