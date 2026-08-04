Jennifer Lopez Recreates Iconic Madonna Music Video In Venice

When in Rome — uh, Venice — do as the Queen of Pop does.

Jennifer Lopez gave her best Madonna impression during a recent trip to Venice, recreating one of the singer's most iconic music videos while floating on a gondola through the canals of the Italian city, per People.

In a video shared to her X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (August 2), the "On the Floor" musician explained how she couldn't pass up the opportunity to channel Madonna in the music video for her 1984 hit "Like a Virgin," dancing and lip syncing along to the track as the gondola passed under one of the many bridges throughout Venice.

"I had to do it..." she wrote.