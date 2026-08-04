Judiciary Committee Advances Todd Blanche's Nomination For Attorney General

Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee advanced Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general on Tuesday (August 4) after weeks of delay, following concerns about a controversial “anti-weaponization” fund tied to the Trump administration. The fund, created as part of a settlement between President Donald Trump and the Justice Department in May, was designed to provide taxpayer-funded payments to Trump allies, including some people connected to the January 6 Capitol riot whom the president pardoned on his first day back in office.

The nomination had been held up by Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina—both of whom are set to leave Congress in January—who demanded written assurances that the $1.8 billion fund would be formally rescinded. Late Sunday, Blanche issued a written order ending the fund, stating that “no members were appointed to direct the fund, no funds were transferred, and no claims were paid." This action appeared to resolve the concerns of Cornyn and Tillis, who subsequently announced their support for moving Blanche’s nomination forward.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, called the agreement “common sense,” while Cornyn thanked Blanche for his cooperation during Tuesday’s hearing. Blanche clarified in his order that audit protections for Trump and his family only apply retroactively, narrowing the scope of a previous IRS settlement. The Justice Department also confirmed that the audit settlement is limited to the parties involved in the original lawsuit.

Democrats on the committee, including Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, raised concerns that the dissolution of the fund might not prevent similar efforts in the future, given that the order was only signed by Blanche and not all parties to the original settlement. Legal experts and Democratic lawmakers warned that a future administration could revive the fund or use existing government accounts to make similar payouts.

President Trump, speaking at recent events, defended the idea of the fund, saying it would have helped those he believes were wrongfully prosecuted. He also suggested he could consider reinstating the fund if Blanche’s nomination was blocked.

With Cornyn and Tillis now supporting Blanche, his nomination moves to a full Senate vote, where Republicans hold a slim majority. While most observers expect confirmation, some moderate Republicans, such as Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have said they will review the nomination further before deciding.