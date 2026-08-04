"I'm not taking up for anyone saying the word," Michelle said. "That's not what I'm doing. I'm talking about the biases in entertainment and in the world period."



Morgan Wallen's fame had just reached critical mass when a video of him using the n-word out of his home surfaced online five years ago. The downfall from the controversy was swift. His label suspended him for a brief time, radio stations pulled down his music, and brands began to sever ties with the country artist. Wallen later apologized for his actions.



This isn't the first time K. Michelle has listed Morgan Wallen as an inspiration. Last year, she praised Wallen's "Had It" in an interview with Us Weekly. The two haven't collaborated in the studio yet. However, she worked with Wallen's collaborator ERNEST on her upcoming debut country album, Jesus & Whiskey.



You can watch The Breakfast Club's entire conversation with K. Michelle on Netflix. Check out some more clips from the episode, including a special performance of her album's title track. Jesus & Whiskey drops October 16.