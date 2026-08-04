K. Michelle Says Morgan Wallen Is Her Favorite Artist Despite Racist Past
By Tony M. Centeno
August 4, 2026
K. Michelle says Morgan Wallen is her favorite country artist, despite his racist past.
The Tennessee native appeared on The Breakfast Club Monday morning, August 3, to talk about her upcoming album, Jesus & Whiskey. During the conversation, K. Michelle admitted Wallen is her favorite artist, to which Charlamagne Tha God instantly replied, "He said n****r." Michelle acknowledged the controversy Wallen faced in 2021 and emphasized that she doesn't defend what he did. However, she fell in love with his song "Talkin' Tennessee" and later formed a bond with him that transcended race. So much so that she even went to one of his concerts despite being surrounded by racists.
🚨 Morgan Wallen faced controversy after being caught on camera using a racial slur, but despite that moment, he remains @kmichellemusic's favorite artist even after hearing his side of the story. Tap in as K. Michelle explains the first time she experienced racism firsthand in… pic.twitter.com/4qrGCuTKrJ— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 3, 2026
"I'm not taking up for anyone saying the word," Michelle said. "That's not what I'm doing. I'm talking about the biases in entertainment and in the world period."
Morgan Wallen's fame had just reached critical mass when a video of him using the n-word out of his home surfaced online five years ago. The downfall from the controversy was swift. His label suspended him for a brief time, radio stations pulled down his music, and brands began to sever ties with the country artist. Wallen later apologized for his actions.
This isn't the first time K. Michelle has listed Morgan Wallen as an inspiration. Last year, she praised Wallen's "Had It" in an interview with Us Weekly. The two haven't collaborated in the studio yet. However, she worked with Wallen's collaborator ERNEST on her upcoming debut country album, Jesus & Whiskey.
You can watch The Breakfast Club's entire conversation with K. Michelle on Netflix. Check out some more clips from the episode, including a special performance of her album's title track. Jesus & Whiskey drops October 16.