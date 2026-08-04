Luigi Mangione Seeks Live Broadcast For Murder Trial

By iHeartRadio

August 4, 2026

US-JUSTICE-CRIME-MANGIONE
Photo: JEENAH MOON / AFP / Getty Images

Luigi Mangione is requesting that his upcoming state murder trial in New York be broadcast live to the public. His attorneys have filed a motion to allow broader access to the trial proceedings, arguing against limiting coverage to a select group of reporters or denying an overflow courtroom feed. Mangione is facing state charges, including second-degree murder, weapons, and forgery offenses, related to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case has attracted significant national attention, and jury selection for the state trial is scheduled to begin on September 8. Mangione also faces separate federal stalking charges, with that trial set to commence in January 2027. According to ABC7NY, the federal trial was delayed to accommodate the state proceedings.

Judge Gregory Carro, overseeing the state trial, has not provided reasons for the trial's delay, though the defense had requested it. Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett has outlined the schedule for the federal case, with jury selection beginning on January 5 and opening statements expected on January 25. Garnett has also set guidelines for the jury selection process, including the use of a questionnaire that will not be made public, as reported by WWNYTV.

Mangione, 27, faces the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted in either the state or federal cases. Both judges have removed charges that could have led to the death penalty or additional terrorism-related enhancements.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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