MGK & Megan Fox's Daughter Saga Makes Adorable Rare Appearance In New Video

MGK is making sure his daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker gets an early start on important art lessons.

The Lost Americana musician's baby girl, whom he shares with Megan Fox, made a rare but very sweet cameo in a new video for mgk's Study Hall series on YouTube, which celebrates visual artists, per E! News. Though she might only be 17 months old, mgk seems to understand that it's never too early to foster a love of art, so he brought his youngest daughter along as he experienced the work of painter Slawn.

In the video, which dropped Sunday (August 2), mgk and Saga can be seen exiting a car before the proud dad asked his little one, "Can you say hi?" Saga, whose face was blurred out to protect her privacy, did just that, looking toward the camera and saying, "Hi." The father-daughter duo then made their way inside to meet the artist and see more of his work, with mgk telling Saga, "Look how cool that is."

While Slawn got back to work spray painting a new piece, mgk and Saga moved to another room where he picked her up to spin around as she giggled.

Fox and mgk welcomed Saga in March 2025, months after the pair split shortly after announcing she was pregnant. In addition to Saga, mgk is also dad to 17-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.