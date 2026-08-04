New Radicals End 28-Year Music Hiatus With New Song

New Radicals, the group best known for their 1998 smash hit "You Get What You Give," have reunited with their first original song in almost three decades.

"One Night Only (Break Loose Break Free)" is the band's new single, off the soundtrack to the upcoming comedy film One Night Only.

The rockers released their debut album, and only LP to date, Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too, in 1998. A year later, in 1999, the group disbanded. While frontman Gregg Alexander would ultimately become a prolific songwriter, the group did not record new material until just recently.

New Radicals reunited in 2021 to perform at President Joe Biden's inauguration before regrouping again in 2024 to record their version of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's hit song "Murder on the Dancefloor," which Alexander wrote.

Listen to "One Night Only" below.