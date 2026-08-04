Ohio State, Oregon Lead Preseason Coaches' Poll

The preseason coaches' poll for the upcoming college football season has been released, placing Ohio State at the top of the rankings, followed closely by Oregon. The Buckeyes, who finished last season with a 12-2 record, are led by standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin. Oregon, with a 13-2 record last year, returns safety Koi Perich, a key transfer from Minnesota.

Georgia, Texas, and Notre Dame complete the top five. Georgia, the highest-ranked Southeastern Conference (SEC) team, is aiming to improve after an unexpected playoff exit last season. Texas, under coach Steve Sarkisian, is looking forward to a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup against Ohio State. Notre Dame's receiving corps, bolstered by transfers, is expected to be a major asset this season.

Reigning national champion Indiana is ranked sixth. The Hoosiers are counting on running back Turbo Richard, a transfer from Boston College, to maintain their offensive momentum.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the poll, including Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss in the top 10. The Big Ten follows with eight teams, including Ohio State and Indiana. The Big 12 and ACC have four and three teams, respectively.