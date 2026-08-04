Panthers Not Ready To Discuss Extension For QB

The Carolina Panthers have decided to hold off on discussing a contract extension for quarterback Bryce Young as he enters his fourth season with the team. According to Yahoo Sports, Panthers Vice President of Football Operations Brandt Tillis stated on Monday (August 3) that there's no rush to begin extension talks, emphasizing Young's ongoing development.

Young, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is signed through the 2027 season. Last year, he led the Panthers to their first NFC South title since 2015, throwing for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Despite these achievements, the Panthers are taking a cautious approach, allowing Young to prove his worth further.

Tillis expressed excitement about Young's potential, noting, "His ceiling currently is unknown, and I think that's exciting for us." The Panthers believe that Young's growth will align with the team's overall improvement. Spectrum News reported that Young is under contract for slightly more than $12 million this season, with a fifth-year option available, potentially extending his stay through 2027.

Head Coach Dave Canales praised Young's performance during training camp, highlighting his leadership and chemistry with receivers. Canales noted, "The special plays still show up every day... but the part that I've been really impressed with this camp is just his chemistry with our receivers."