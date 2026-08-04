Ravens WR Flowers Signs Four-Year Extension

By iHeartRadio

August 4, 2026

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp
Photo: Jamie Sabau / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL. The 25-year-old, who gained over 1,200 receiving yards last season, now ties for the fourth highest-paid receiver in the league.

Flowers, a standout since his selection as the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has consistently performed at a high level. Last season, he accounted for nearly 37% of the Ravens' total air production, catching 86 passes for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. His performance earned him Pro Bowl selections in both 2024 and 2025.

The new contract places Flowers among the elite receivers, similar to the recent deals signed by other top players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Drake London.

Field Level Media reports that the Ravens picked up Flowers' fifth-year option earlier this year, which will pay him $27.3 million in 2027. This extension ensures Flowers remains a central figure in Baltimore's offense for years to come.

ESPN highlights Flowers' importance to the Ravens, with General Manager Eric DeCosta praising his leadership and work ethic. Flowers expressed his desire to stay with the team, saying, "I want to be here. I would love to finish my career here."

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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