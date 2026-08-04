Severe Turbulence Leads To 5 Injuries, Causes 22 Flights To Be Diverted

Severe weather forced 22 planes headed for Denver International Airport to divert to Colorado Springs on Monday night, with five passengers requiring medical attention after experiencing turbulence. According to the Colorado Springs Airport, the diversions occurred between about 4:40 p.m. and 8 p.m., as a strong cold front brought gusty winds and shifting wind directions to the Denver area.

Flying into Denver is often turbulent because of its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, but the conditions on Monday were especially challenging. Mary Gilbert, a meteorologist at CNN, reported that the gusts reached up to 40 miles per hour, creating dangerous flying conditions and leading air traffic controllers to redirect incoming aircraft.

Among the diverted flights were four international routes. Emergency response teams, including the Colorado Springs Fire Department, were stationed at the airport to assist arriving passengers. Five individuals from different planes were treated for injuries or medical issues, and one was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Ashley Franco, spokesperson for the fire department, explained, "We basically staged our medical teams at the airport, one on the tarmac and another at the gate as planes continued to divert so we did not have to drive back and forth as planes landed."

United Airlines, which operates a major hub in Denver, confirmed that 12 of its mainline jets were among those diverted, but no injuries were reported aboard its flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said that flight diversions often occur because of severe weather such as thunderstorms, strong winds, or low visibility, and that the pilot in command makes the final decision on diversions.

All diverted flights had safely departed Colorado Springs by 10 p.m. on Monday.