Spokane Arson Suspect To Appear In Court

A man suspected of starting one of the massive wildfires threatening Spokane, Washington, will appear in court today. Aaron Farinacci, a 37-year-old Spokane resident, was arrested by a SWAT team on Monday (August 3) after a witness reported seeing him acting suspiciously near where the Old Trails Fire began on Saturday (August 1). Farinacci is being held on a $1 million bond.

Farinacci's criminal history includes a manslaughter conviction in Arizona for the 2010 killing of his father in Mesa. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was later reduced. In this current case, Farinacci was found with waterproof matches and butane at the time of his arrest, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The Old Trails Fire, which is one of several fires in the area, has destroyed over 640 structures and led to the evacuation of more than 60,000 people. As of Monday, the fires had burned approximately 12.5 square miles and remained 0% contained. Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels stated that the fires are considered "the worst natural disaster in Spokane's history," and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has called for a federal major disaster declaration.

The investigation into the cause of the fires is ongoing, and additional charges against Farinacci may be forthcoming. Residents are urged to report any further information to the authorities.