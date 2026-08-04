Top Basketball Prospect AJ Williams Reclassifies To 2027

AJ Williams, the top prospect in men's college basketball's class of 2028, has announced his decision to reclassify to 2027. Williams, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, shared the news with ESPN on Tuesday (August 4). This move comes after his impressive performance against older players during the summer club circuit.

Williams, who is now eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft, is widely regarded as a projected lottery pick. Known for his elite three-level scoring ability, Williams has already received offers from top college programs, including Duke, Georgia, and North Carolina. His standout skills include size, shot-making, and rebounding production.

Williams' decision to reclassify is expected to shake up the rankings for the class of 2027. His ability to defend the perimeter and impact the game in multiple ways has made him a sought-after player. ESPN highlights his potential to be a dominant scorer on the wing, thanks to his height, strength, and improving basketball IQ.

As Williams continues to develop his game, he is expected to remain a top contender for the No. 1 spot in the 2027 class. His reclassification adds excitement to the upcoming high school basketball season and the future of college basketball recruiting.