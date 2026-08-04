Trump Officials Send Universities Second Policy Proposal

In a renewed effort to influence higher education, Trump administration officials have sent a new policy proposal to universities, urging them to commit to reforms. Education Secretary Linda McMahon outlined a "National Call to Action" in a letter sent this week, asking university leaders to address issues such as admissions processes, free speech protections, and the cost of higher education. This initiative follows a similar compact proposed last year, which was largely rejected by universities.

According to Politico, the new letter asks universities to tackle grade inflation, improve cost transparency, and hire faculty with diverse perspectives. It differs from last year's compact by omitting controversial proposals like capping international enrollment and freezing tuition. The letter encourages schools to publish their responses by the end of the year.

The Inside Higher Ed reports that the letter is seen as an improvement over the previous compact, which many viewed as coercive. Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, described the letter as an invitation to dialogue rather than an ultimatum.

However, some higher education groups remain skeptical. The American Association of Community Colleges noted that many of the issues raised do not apply to community colleges. Despite this, the association plans to respond to the administration's call by highlighting their ongoing efforts in affordability and transparency.

The administration's proposal is part of a broader effort to reshape higher education. The outcome of this initiative remains uncertain, as universities weigh their responses and potential impacts on federal funding.