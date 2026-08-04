Trump Warns Iran Of "Last Chance" To Make A Deal

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that ongoing negotiations represent their "last chance" to reach a deal. On Monday (August 3), Trump emphasized that he wants to provide Iran every opportunity before resorting to what he described as "decapitation." He criticized the Iranian regime as "unbelievably duplicitous" after Tehran denied that talks were occurring. Despite Iran's denials, Trump insisted that discussions about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons are indeed taking place.

The warning follows a pattern of escalating threats followed by de-escalation. According to Al Jazeera, this strategy has been used multiple times since the conflict began in February. Trump has previously threatened significant military action, only to call it off at the last moment. On several occasions, he has claimed that a deal with Iran is imminent, although Tehran denies any direct negotiations with the U.S.

The current situation revolves around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil passageway. Iran has blocked the strait, causing disruptions in global energy markets. Trump has stated that reopening the strait is a priority, and he has hinted at possible military action if negotiations fail. France 24 reports that while Iran maintains it is not negotiating with the U.S., it is in talks with Oman about managing the strait.

President Trump has reiterated that the denuclearization of Iran is essential, a stance supported by Western nations who suspect Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons. However, Iran insists its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes. The situation remains tense, with the potential for further escalation if a deal is not reached.