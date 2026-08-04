Tupac Murder Trial Set To Start August 10 In Las Vegas

The murder trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, is set to begin Monday, August 10, in Las Vegas. Davis, who has been in custody since his arrest in September 2023, faces life in prison without parole if convicted. The Clark County District Attorney's office has released a witness list containing over 200 names, including notable figures such as Marion "Suge" Knight, who was with Shakur during the shooting, and former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman.

According to KLAS, Davis has previously admitted in media interviews and his 2019 memoir, "Compton Street Legend," to being in the car from which the fatal shots were fired. His legal team, led by attorney Michael Sanft, has attempted to suppress these statements, arguing they are unreliable. However, the court has allowed the memoir to be used as evidence.

The trial will revisit the events of September 7, 1996, when Shakur was shot multiple times while sitting at a red light in Las Vegas. He died six days later. The prosecution aims to prove Davis orchestrated the murder as retaliation for a brawl earlier that night. FOX5 reports that the defense plans to challenge the credibility of evidence and witness testimonies due to the time elapsed since the incident.

With a high-profile witness list and intense media scrutiny, the trial is expected to draw significant public attention. The case remains a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation into the unsolved murder of one of hip-hop's most iconic figures.